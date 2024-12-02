Cifas data showcases phishing and bitcoin fraud on the rise

There has been an increase in fraudsters purporting to be from the World Health Organisation (WHO) e-mailing and texting the public asking them to donate money using bitcoin to their COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The WHO does have a legitimate fund by this name, and impersonators are also using the fake address (donate@who.int) to make the fraud look more realistic. Cifas is warning potential donors not to send money by bitcoin and to never make donations by e-mail. Instead, payments should be made directly through the WHO website.

Cifas is reminding the public never to provide personal information to anyone as it can be used by fraudsters to commit identity fraud.