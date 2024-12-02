Cifas calls on UK government to help tackle cyber fraud

The organisation wants government to introduce policy and legislative changes in three areas in light of the 16% increase in UK fraud cases from 2014 to 2015.

According to Cifas, fraud is a growth business and this high volume crime is affecting more people, businesses, charities and public sector bodies than ever before.

First, in the upcoming Data Sharing Bill, Cifas would like to see industry given clear guidance by the government, backed up by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), on the conditions for data sharing for the purpose of preventing financial crime and protecting victims. Cifas would also like the introductions of a periodic central and local government data audit to review what data is held and what data can be released to third parties to enable savings across UK companies.

Public and private sector organisations should be able to turn to government and the ICO for timely public advice on data sharing, the organisation said, to help create innovation in the data sharing space, while promoting transparency.

Second, in light of the government’s Modern Crime Prevention Strategy, Anti-Corruption Strategy and plans to legislate in the area of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing, Cifas would like to see a more responsive funding formula for law enforcement that reflects the growing threat of cyber and financial crime. Cifas has also called for an enhanced national training programme for all police officers on fraud and cyber-crime; a review of what support jurors need when faced with complex fraud cases; a review of the sentencing guidelines for financial crime; and the creation of a register of corrupt officials that employers from all sectors can check employees against.

Third, in the light of moves to a more digital economy, Cifas would like to see UK citizens develop a better understanding of how they can prevent themselves falling victim to fraud and cyber-crime.