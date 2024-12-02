CICC, Keesing Technologies partner to prevent identity fraud in Caribbean region

Based in Aruba and Curaçao, CICC is an independent Compliance & Consultancy firm that provides a range of compliance, consultancy, training and identity services to the non-financial services industry and governmental sector in the Caribbean region.

The partnership enables CICC to provide its clients with broad-based Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checking ability as part of its AML/CFT solutions offering by adding Keesing AuthentiScan. AuthentiScan offers ID document verification combined with biometric checks. It supports onboarding, screening and monitoring processes and it automatically checks ID documents in real time, even remotely.

The remote ID verification with AuthentiScan supports selfie-based identification including facial comparison with the photo on the ID document and a liveness detection check to ensure biological identifiers are from the proper user. In the final step, the ID document can be thoroughly verified against Keesing’s ID reference database including information of more than 6,000 ID documents from over 200 countries.