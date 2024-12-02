Choice Ticketing implements PCI-validated ticketing payments from Bluefin

The solution is being brought to performing arts organizations utilizing Choice Entertainment Technologies’ ChoiceCRM platform. ChoiceCRM provides an all-inclusive ticketing, marketing, and fundraising solution built on the backbone of strong customer relationship management software.

The partnership aims to enhance security and reducing PCI scope with no change to the payment transaction flow. Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms with their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to directly connect to Bluefin for the P2PE service.