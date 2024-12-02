With data analytics and machine learning at its core, Choco Up employs vast integrations to conduct artificial intelligence-driven risk assessments to automate fund deployment, providing ecommerce brands with growth capital in a quick and seamless manner. Choco Up also enables ecommerce companies to identify pain points, optimise their business for growth, and stay competitive by providing them with their business performance data in one place.











Know Your Customer offers flexible and scalable Modular Compliance solutions to simplify and automate client onboarding and periodic reviews. Its platform features real-time connections to company registries in 127 countries, AI-based extraction of company and shareholder information from official company documents, live mapping of Ultimate Beneficial Owners across borders and periodic review automation.





Fast KYC for access to finance based on revenue

Choco Up's zero-equity revenue-based financing (RBF) has a flexible repayment mechanism. By partnering with Know Your Customer, Choco Up is enabled to safely accelerate client verification and business KYC procedures, making it more convenient and faster for ecommerce merchants and startups to access much needed credit.

In a statement, officials from Choco Up said that their partnership with Know Your Customer is critical to provide flexible, non-dilutive growth capital to their clients in as little as 48 hours, in some cases with instant KYB/KYC verification. By leveraging Know Your Customer’s automation capabilities and live registry access for their compliance operations, Choco Up can provide a fully streamlined onboarding experience to ecommerce businesses worldwide.

Commenting on this partnership, representatives from Know Your Customer said that a solid digital client onboarding process is a crucial first step for any financial institution looking to offer fast access to capital and services. They are happy of the part their technology plays in helping Choco Up deliver fully compliant onboarding and provide vital funding to entrepreneurs and startups globally.





What does Choco up do?

Choco Up is a global technology and financial services platform offering revenue-based financing and business growth solutions for digital merchants and startups. With data analytics and machine learning at its core, Choco Up employs vast integrations to automate fund deployment, providing fast-growing companies with zero-equity funding in a quick and seamless manner. Choco Up is headquartered in Singapore and has an office in Hong Kong, serving businesses worldwide with smart-growth analytics and global payment solutions to fuel their growth.





More information about Know Your Customer

Know Your Customer is a RegTech company specialised in next generation digital onboarding solutions for financial institutions and regulated organisations worldwide.

For teams that are struggling with inefficient corporate onboarding processes, Know Your Customer provides a modular compliance solution that combines the most intuitive digital workspace on the market with unmatched real-time registry data, seamless integrations, and smart automation to transform the essence of the compliance function at its core. The products’ modular design enables efficient customisation, as clients can select and implement only the functionalities they really need, all available via Rest API.