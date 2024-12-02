Chinese cyber authorities require security assessment for outbound data

This action constitutes a safeguard against threats such as hacking and terrorism. Any business transferring data of over 1000 gigabytes or affecting over 500,000 users will be assessed not only on its security measures, but also on the potential of the data to harm national interests, showed the draft from Chinas top cyber authority.

Furthermore, any export of economic, technological or scientific data, whose transfer would pose a threat to security or public interests, might be banned by the law. Companies would also need to obtain the consent of users before transmitting data abroad. The law is an extension of legislation passed in November 2016 formalizing a range of controls over companies that handle data in industries the government deems critical to national interests.