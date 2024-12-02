Chinas president to head internet security government body

The Chinese president’s policy of online censorship according to forceful regulations of the government has caused criticism from within and without the country’s borders. Additionally, China has been accused of hacking various websites from around the world, accusations which have been disapproved by the Chinese government.

According to President Xi, quoted by Xinhua, some of the security bodys duties would be the coordination of cross-sector internet security and the initiation of national strategies, development plans and major policies.

In 2013 Chinas Communist Party launched a campaign to control online interaction, threatening legal action against people whose perceived rumors on microblogs such as Sina Weibo are reposted more than 500 times or seen by over 5,000 people. Rights groups and dissidents have criticized the repression as an additional means for the party to limit criticism and to further control freedom of expression. The government says such steps are needed for social stability and that every country in the world seeks to regulate the internet.

