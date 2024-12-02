China's Didi fined by the central bank

The unit was fined for violations that included transactions not meeting the requirements for traceability and authenticity, opening payment accounts for enterprises involved in the financial industry, and failure to report significant risk events in a timely manner, the People's Bank of China said in a notice published on its website.

Didi has struggled to bring its business back to normal after angering Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its USD 4.4 billion New York listing in June 2021 despite being asked to put it on hold.