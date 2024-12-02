China to set up security teams for internet companies

The government published a draft cybersecurity law in July 2015 consolidating its control over data, with significant potential consequences for internet service providers and multinational firms doing business in the country.

The law will strengthen user privacy protection from hackers and data resellers but elevates the government’s powers to obtain records on, and block dissemination of, private information deemed illegal.

The new measures would help protect personal information as well as helping prevent online theft, fraud and rumor spreading.

Cybersecurity has been an irksome area in relations with economic partners like the US and the European Union, which see many recently proposed rules as unfair to foreign companies.