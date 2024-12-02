China PING AN launches face recognition technology

The technology is based on a neural network which allows computers to act like the human brain, thus achieving facial recognition with greater accuracy than the human eye, 99% compared to 97,5%. This is because the computer can read more key details with the algorithm and exclude a number of factors that could be confusing.

The application also compensates for the natural aging process and is even able to differentiate between twins.

The team at PING ANs Science and Technology Artificial Intelligence Laboratory has been studying the core technology to eventually achieve face recognition technology for over a year. In developing its Biometri Authentication Platform, they used the facial structure, features and muscles to deliver a clear analysis of facial movement, providing an end-to-end authentication service.