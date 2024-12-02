China passes new Internet security law

Individuals and organisations cannot damage national security, honour and interests under the new legislation adopted by the National Peoples Congress Standing Committee. Online attempts to overthrow the socialist system, split the nation, undermine national unity, advocate terrorism and extremism are all prohibited.

A Human Rights Watch (HRW) spokeswoman has condemned the catch-all nature of the measures.

Business groups warned in August 2016 that the regulations will shut out foreign technology companies and that they include contentious requirements to store, censor and provide personal data to the authorities.