China makes new regulations to boost cybersecurity

Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of China, and the Standardisation Administration of China (SAC) unveiled a document on Wednesday which contained new guidelines.

Authorities will accelerate the introduction of standards in cybersecurity, personal information protection, cybersecurity information sharing and other fields. The new standards will be in line with the country’s laws and regulations.

The document also requires the establishment of an information sharing mechanism for major cyber projects and unified national standards to reduce the burden for companies and to improve the country’s overall cybersecurity.