China launches The CyberSecurity Association of China

The CyberSecurity Association of China is an assembly of academic institutes, individuals and internet companies like Tencent and Qihu 360. The organization is focused on promoting self-discipline in the industry, accelerating the establishment of industry standards and cybersecurity studies and participating in international cooperation.

Wang Xiujun, deputy director of the China Administration of Cyberspace, said the association will hopefully attract more cybersecurity companies in order to build up China as an internet power.

In February, China launched its first special fund for cybersecurity with an initial capital of USD 46 million.