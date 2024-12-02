China involved in a decade-long cyber espionage

According to a new report released by security company FireEye, the group is referred to as an advanced persistent threat (APT) and the cyber spying efforts began in 2005. The group has concentrated its espionage efforts in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Nepal, Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia, among other countries.

FireEye’s research also suggests that the targets of the APT are chosen to secure information that is suspected to serve the Chinese Government’s needs to maintain intelligence information about Southeast Asian regional political, economic, and military issues, disputed territories, and discussions as it relates to the Chinese Communist Party.

Although the Chinese government is named as the likely source of running the cyber espionage ring, FireEye’s APAC CTO Bryce Boland indicated that there isn’t concrete evidence the spying is coming directly from the Chinese government, though evidence is heavily weighing toward such accusations.