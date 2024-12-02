China introduces new internet use rules

The announcement follows what technology companies say are official efforts to block virtual private networks that are used to circumvent China‘s extensive internet filters.

China has the world’s biggest population of internet users with 649 million people online but increasing censorship has limited the popularity of social media. Beijing has required internet companies since 2012 to obtain real names of some users. But compliance was uneven and the rules failed to specify what services were covered.

The rules also require internet services for the first time to have users sign a contract that includes a pledge to refrain from ‘illegal and unhealthy’ activity.

The ruling party encourages internet use for business and education but tries to block material deemed subversive or obscene. Beijing regularly launches new censorship initiatives to respond to changes such as the growing popularity of social media.

Operators will be required to assign an employee to review and keep track of user details to ensure they comply.