China biometrics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% by 2019

According to a study conducted by Research and Markets, the adoption of cellphone-based face recognition is still in its early stages of development, confined to mostly deployments in government departments. However, the growing advantage of face recognition will eventually lead these solutions to be deployed in smartphones.

Findings reveal an increase in demand for e-passports and national ID cards, with the Chinese government issuing e-passports and national ID cards to all registered citizens. Meanwhile, the presence of low-cost alternative technologies including swipe cards, token-based two-factor authentication, and software authentication will prove to be a major challenge impacting the growth of the biometrics market in China.

The report also provides an analysis of a range of end-users using biometrics in China, including the government sector, transit sector, BFSI sector, healthcare sector, and retail sector.