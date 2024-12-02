



The partnership will enable Checkout.com, which services merchants like Remitly, to offer Google Pay’s biometric authentication technology. This service is designed to strengthen digital payment performance by simplifying the authentication process and eliminating the need for traditional methods such as one-time passcodes and multiple-page redirects.





By incorporating Google Pay’s secure payment authentication, Checkout.com will provide merchants with advanced biometric verification options, including PINs, passwords, and facial recognition. This integration aims to expedite the checkout process, improve acceptance and authentication rates, and boost conversion rates at checkout.

In initial trials, the integration has shown positive results. eSky, a B2B travel booking company using Checkout.com’s platform, reported a 14-second reduction in checkout time, a 5% point increase in authentication rates, and a 3% point rise in authorisation success rates compared to traditional 3DS solutions.Additionally, merchants will have the option to use Checkout.com’s AI-based dynamic routing system, known as 'Intelligent Acceptance.' This technology, which leverages data from billions of transactions, selects the most effective authentication method for each transaction, allowing customers to complete purchases in three simplified steps.





Challenges in authentication

In the realm of payment authentication, balancing security with user convenience presents a significant challenge. Traditional methods, such as one-time passcodes (OTPs), aim to improve security but often create friction in the payment process. OTPs require users to receive a code via SMS or email and enter it manually, which can be time-consuming and prone to delays. This process can lead to increased cart abandonment and a suboptimal user experience. As fraudsters develop more sophisticated techniques, the need for secure authentication solutions becomes more pressing.

Biometric authentication, including fingerprint and facial recognition technologies, addresses these challenges by offering a more secure and user-friendly alternative. By leveraging unique physiological traits, biometric methods provide a higher level of security that is difficult to replicate or bypass. This not only reduces the risk of fraud but also simplifies the authentication process for users. The ease of biometric verification can lead to faster transaction completions, increased customer satisfaction, and reduced abandonment rates compared to traditional methods.

Despite the advantages, biometric authentication is not without its challenges. It requires advanced technology and integration with existing payment systems, which can involve significant investment and technical expertise. Additionally, privacy concerns regarding the storage and management of biometric data must be addressed to ensure user trust and compliance with regulatory standards. However, as biometric solutions become more refined and widely adopted, they are expected to play a crucial role in mitigating security risks and improving the overall payment experience.