Check Point introduces Check Point Threat Extraction

According to the Check Point 2014 Security Report, 84% of companies downloaded an infected document in 2013. The only way to ensure protection is to preemptively remove threats by reconstructing documents with known safe elements. Active content, embedded objects and other exploitable content are simultaneously extracted, and the document is then reconstructed without potential threats to provide safe content.

Check Point Software Technologies is a global pure-play security vendor, protecting customers from cyberattacks. Check Point offers a security architecture defending enterprises networks to mobile devices.