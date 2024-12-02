Check Point buys Perimeter 81 to augment its cybersecurity

Check Point specialises in enterprise cybersecurity, offering product ranges that cover various aspects of engaging with cloud services, AI-driven network security, predictive methods, and pre-emptive threat identification. Its product line caters to remote and hybrid workers, and the incorporation of Perimeter 81's technology seems poised to enhance this segment. Their main focus lies in providing 'security service edge' solutions, ensuring secure access for employees across corporate sites, cloud services, data centres, and the broader internet landscape.











Shift in work patterns creates market opportunity

Companies like Zoom have emphasised a greater presence of employees in the office, although their remote workforce has decreased significantly from the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a considerable portion of employees continue to choose remote work at least partially, as reported by thechcrunch.com. As of August 2023, in the United States, approximately 12.7% of full-time workers are currently working remotely, while 28.2% adopt a hybrid approach—splitting their work between office and home. This creates a substantial market potential for businesses aiming to cater to this demographic and the now-established facet of modern work.

Check Point said it will be integrating Perimeter 81 into its Infinity architecture, part of its strategy to build more unified security services covering network, cloud, and remote users and usage.

Importantly, this deal is also in line with a bigger evolution where larger enterprise platforms, in security and other product areas, have been consolidating point-solution functionality to present all-in-one, ‘one-stop-shop offerings to their customers’, adds techcrunch.com. That not only presents more revenue opportunities for Check Point, but for customers, it potentially helps them simplify their IT contracts.

Executives from Check Point said that with the advent of hybrid work and the rise of cloud transformation, the demand for security services that expand beyond the network perimeter is increasing. By leveraging Perimeter 81’s capabilities and integrating them into the Check Point Infinity platform they continue with their vision to deliver security through comprehensive, collaborative, and consolidated solutions.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.