Chase plans to migrate most cards to EMV in 2015

The migration will mean more than 80% of all Chase cardholder spending will be on chip-enabled cards. Chase is also upgrading its ATMs to accept the cards.

A recent survey commissioned by Chase found 80% of consumers are concerned about the security of debit and credit card transactions, yet 65% have not heard of chip technology.

The US has the lowest EMV adoption rate in the world at 7.3%, according to recent data from EMVCo, which manages and tests EMV specifications for chips, payments, card personalization and tokenization.

Chase first began issuing chip-enabled cards in 2011 and now has more than 22 million of them in the market.