Charter Pacific to acquire Microlatch Group

Microlatch has a patent portfolio of 26 registered patents globally. The patents influence the secure access to mobile computing devices such as smartphone, tablet, notebook, laptop and touchless payment platforms. The key technology protected by its patents relates to biometrics being aligned with RF (radio frequency), NFC (near field communication) and Bluetooth payment technology for secure access to mobile computing devices.

The Microlatch technology seeks to overcome the main challenge facing this emerging mobile payment market, being the security of payments within the current banking system and alternative payment platforms, as well as the secure access to all mobile digital devices globally.

The proposed acquisition is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.