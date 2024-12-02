Chargeflow receives SOC 2 Type 1 compliance certification

The audit preceding the certification was conducted by Dansa D’Arata, who leveraged Vanta, an automated compliance and security platform to verify that Chargeflow’s business practices, security protocols, and data policies are complaint with strict trust principles related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Following its commitment to global digital security best practices, the AI-based technology startup successfully earned the SOC 2 certification, which highlights an organisation’s ability to protect customer’s and client’s data privacy and security and to prevent vulnerability when it comes to critical data leaks.





Audit process for the SOC 2 certification and Chargeflow offering

With ecommerce fraud rates continuously increasing, merchants who leverage Chargeflow or wish to do so for chargebacks’ automation and recovery have the company’s commitment to offering interactions between organisations and their prospects in a safe and secure manner ensured.

As per information provided in the company’s press release, the independent auditing process comprised a detailed examination of Chargeflow’s policies and methodologies related to customer data handling, an evaluation of its internal control systems, employee interviews, as well as an in-depth review of the company’s digital platform and connected tools.











Company representatives have advised that the foundational principles that guide Chargeflow’s work are those of data privacy and security, with the protection of their user’s data being a top priority, this being the motive that drove the company toward operating on a ‘military-grade data security protocol’. By having obtained the SOC 2 attestation, Chargeflow marks a milestone in the company’s continuous efforts in ensuring the safety and security of their users’ data.





Understanding SOC 2 and Chargeflow’s future plans

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 framework is an internal auditing procedure. This audit is to report how organisations securely manage business-critical information and client privacy. The auditing is carried out by a third party and generates reports that are unique to the organization.

Looking to further improve its service security, Chargeflow is in the process of obtaining SOC 2 Level 2, GDPR, and CCPA compliances, in addition to the SOC level 1 validation.

The company aims to enable online business’ scalability by assisting them with the recovery of chargeback disputes on autopilot by leveraging the power associated with ‘Big Data’ and Artificial Intelligence. Chargeflow’s chargeback automation platform pulls and analyses millions of data points that are associated with the disputed order to have compelling evidence created with the company guaranteeing to its customers ROI with a success-based pricing strategy.