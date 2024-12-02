Chargeflow launches on Shopify, helping businesses win more disputes

Online shoplifters are constantly taking advantage of loopholes in the chargeback process to commit friendly fraud, which represents almost 80% of all payment fraud today, according to Chargeflow. The company takes the burden of chargebacks from the businesses’ shoulders and makes it easy for them to run and scale their company without worrying about disputes.

Industry estimates show that 30% of all customers committed friendly fraud in 2020 by claiming products were terrible or not delivered, and 55% of consumers ask for a refund despite knowing that no fraud had been committed. Chargeback is now a USD 200 billion problem for the ecommerce industry when you factor in fees and other ancillary expenses, according to the press release.