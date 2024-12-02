US-based Chargeblast has announced its plans to continue to support businesses in removing disputes and chargebacks and supporting their growth.

In a bid to assist businesses in their expansion journey, Chargeblast, which was launched in 2023, seeks to help companies in reducing dispute volume, better manage chargebacks, and minimise revenue loss. The company provides founders and finance teams with a clear view of their operations, as well as the tools they require to take action efficiently.

Automating dispute management

Considering that many businesses still handle disputes manually, which can negatively affect their productivity and pose several problems, Chargeblast aims to replace these processes with a centralised solution that allows them to track disputes, submit evidence, and identify issues early on. According to company data, one ecommerce brand witnessed a 60% drop in dispute volume and scaled its win rate from 35% to 80% after switching to Chargeblast.

Moreover, to further expand its ecosystem, Chargeblast actively works on entering partnerships with other industry participants, in turn helping merchants to stay protected from friendly fraud and revenue loss. Additionally, the company intends to focus its efforts on facilitating faster dispute resolution, smarter fraud signals, and a unified chargeback strategy that meets the needs and demands of merchants. Chargeblast also currently invests in new technology, optimal user experience, and collaborations to assist businesses in dealing with rising fraud levels.

Recently, Chargeblast teamed up with MRC , with the two organisations planning to roll out Chargeback Essentials, a course aimed at supporting payments, fraud, and ecommerce professionals with the tools and knowledge they require to prevent and handle chargebacks more efficiently. The move underlined Chargeblast’s commitment to developing partnerships that safeguarded merchants from friendly fraud and revenue loss. At the same time, the initiative emphasised the scaling effort to combine technology, education, and community to improve the payment ecosystem.