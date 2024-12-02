Chargebacks911 to expand their expertise in the travel industry

The company will work with global airlines, boosting ecommerce in air travel, deploying solutions that detect and intercept chargeback fraud, and identify emerging challenges in the travel industry.

Chargebacks911 co-founder and COO Monica Eaton-Cardone said that one of the most troubling new trends is the rapid growth of chargeback fraud in the travel industry. For this reason, the company wants to continue to help the travel industry fight fraud and to give an alternative to debit memos.

Chargebacks911 is a global company fully dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud, helping merchants to maximize revenue and fight fraud in a variety of industries, including ecommerce, retail, digital and travel.