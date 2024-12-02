Chargebacks911 reveals onboarding app for gateways, fraud filters, merchant service providers

The Partner Onboarding App is meant to deliver scale and scope to all merchants and service providers in need, and to expand efficient connectivity options for multiple touch points. The aim is also to reduce the negative effects of chargebacks and help make more informed, data driven decisions industrywide.

The company’s platform provides a scalable method for merchants to exchange the missing information that banks require to identify invalid chargeback claims and thwart the growth of this negative trend. It has hundreds of plug-in connections to merchant data sources, global expertise, and multiple integrations with card brands and alternative payment methods.

Moreover, Chargebacks911’s new Partner Onboarding App is positioned to facilitate Partner integrations. Thus, third-party service providers such as fraud filters, gateways, payment service providers, and more, are allowed the ability to connect their merchants almost instantly, leveraging value-added services through white-labelled or co-branded options. Chargebacks911’s partners in pre-auth fraud tech, including Kount, ACI Payments, Ravelin, and Sift Science, can now provide real-time dispute reporting to merchants as an added feature of the improved process.