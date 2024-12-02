Chargebacks911 reveals digital chargeback seminars





These seminars are a series of webinars that educate online merchants about managing risk, payment disputes, and internal processes helping minimise losses and maximise revenue recovery related to chargebacks.

Chargebacks occur when a consumer calls their bank to dispute a charge on their credit card statement. These chargebacks can be legitimate issues that merchants have not addressed, but quite often the chargeback process is abused by consumers costing online businesses billions of dollars in lost revenue, operational expenses and fines placed on merchants by issuing banks and card brands.

Beginning 26 May, the Chargeback University will address topics related to lowering the number of chargebacks online merchants receive, reducing operational expenses through proper management, and recovering revenue lost due to wrongfully filed disputes. The content presented is a collaborative effort bringing many experts together to discuss all areas of digital transactions, from fraud screening, to payment processing, to aggressively deflecting, and disputing chargebacks. Speakers include representatives of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection, Paysafe Group, Payometry, among others.