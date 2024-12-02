Chargebacks911 offers chargebacks management services to LimeLight

Chargebacks cost businesses over USD 80 billion annually. Above and beyond the cost on an individual transaction basis, chargebacks impact subscription ecommerce merchants significantly, causing automatic cancellation of subscriptions, increasing customer churn, adding risk to Merchant IDs and possibly raising red flags with banks.

The new partnership will see Chargebacks911’s proprietary technology assisting LimeLight by helping to detect, manage, and fight fraudulent chargebacks. Integrating a chargeback management solution into LimeLight provides a way for this company users to capture further data to provide a full picture of merchants’ marketing and ecommerce.

Chargebacks911, a division of Global Risk Technologies, is dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud, helping merchants to maximize revenue and fight fraud in a variety of industries, including ecommerce, retail, digital and travel.