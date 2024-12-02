Chargebacks911 and Microsoft to roll out fraud protection solution

By combining Chargebacks911’s dispute and chargeback technology with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection, financial institutions get a package covering both pre-authorisation and post-transaction friendly fraud protection. The solution suite is also available to be white-labelled.

The solution accesses Chargebacks911’s friendly fraud analytics in tandem with Microsoft’s adaptive artificial intelligence technology, which learns fraud patterns and helps merchants to optimise fraud controls, reducing loss in post transaction fraud. With this integrated solution, clients will be provided with a combined data feed allowing augmented decisioning, creating fewer false-positives, and increased transaction acceptance rates.

The core strengths of the Dynamics 365 and Chargebacks911 fraud detection platform include the acceptance rate improvement of omnichannel transactions, safeguarding users from abuse and fraud by preventing fake account creation and takeover, identification of anomalies and potential fraud returns and discounts, data insights and feedback, accessible ML and AI enabled tools, and increased automation with end-to-end accountability.