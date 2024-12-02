Chargebacks 911, Kount, Verifi, Ethoca, CardinalCommerce power BlueSnap payment platform

The platform provides the most extensive built-in fraud and risk management to protect payments in every channel. The platform includes Intelligent Source Detection technology and expertise from Chargebacks911 to fully manages chargebacks and protect businesses against invalid disputes and friendly fraud, with the goal of recovering lost revenue, reducing risk and protecting their bottom line.

When it comes to chargebacks, Verifi CDRN and Ethoca Alerts can stop them before they happen and can prevent up to 40% of fraud and non-fraud related chargebacks.

Also, Kount Central has been integrated into the payment flow. The system applies advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence technology and the information gathered in Kount Central is reviewed in real-time, evaluated against hundreds of data points and then aligned to merchant’s specific business policies.

Moreover, BlueSnap supports Cardinal Consumer Authentication, which leverages 3-D Secure, with all the major card programs, to authenticate Card-Not-Present transactions behind the scenes for a friction-free consumer experience. The company provides an All-in-one Payment Platform designed to accelerate commerce for B2B and B2C businesses. The platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal.