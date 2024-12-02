ChargebackHelp and Universal Credit Trust enter strategic alliance

US retail merchants lose more than USD 11 billion annually to chargebacks, and many of those losses are incurred on international sales. The new alliance between ChargebackHelp and Universal Credit Trust gives both companies clients resources to resolve and collect on chargebacks in more than 100 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Americas.

Among the services made possible by the partnership are international chargeback revenue collections, chargeback prevention services in more than 100 countries, and global risk management and electronic payment solutions for ChargebackHelp clients, as well as US chargeback services for Universal Credit Trust clients.