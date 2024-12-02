Chargeback introduces WordPress plugin for WooCommerce users

The new plugin leverages the WordPress API, the WooCommerce API, and Chargebacks expertise to facilitate the expedient creation of chargeback responses, without overwhelming the issuing bank with unnecessary data and information. Once combined with other payment gateways, the tool identifies and aggregates the information needed for a winning chargeback rebuttal.

Chargeback is specialized in chargeback reporting, responses and alerts, being connected to ecommerce platforms and payment providers.