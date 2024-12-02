Chargeback Gurus unveils chargeback analytics ebook





This is a free downloadable ebook that explains how data analytics are crucial for merchants who are trying to get chargeback and payment dispute problems under control. Via this ebook, the chargeback and fraud prevention solutions company aims to help merchants learn how to make actionable, informed strategies for fighting chargebacks based on data analytics.

This ebook teaches merchants about important chargeback metrics, the various major categories of chargebacks and their most common root causes, how the customer service can play a major role in reducing chargebacks, how chargeback analytics can help to increase the customer retention rate, how to proactively prevent future chargebacks, and how to win more of the chargebacks one decides to contest.