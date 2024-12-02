Chargeback Gurus, JetPay to boost risk management and payment processing

JetPay as a provider of debit and credit card processing services, payroll, tax, human capital management, and prepaid card services, and Chargeback Gurus as an ecommerce chargeback and fraud prevention solutions provider will combine their services for online merchants.

Through this partnership, the companies aim to provide customers with convenience and by lowering payments-related costs and by designing customized solutions for internet, mobile, and cloud-based payments, while helping merchants to manage fraud as well as fight and recover chargebacks.