Chargeback Gurus creates web lounge for high-risk ecommerce merchants

Using a 5-step approach (Discovery, Evaluation, Qualification, Application Approval & Go-Live Phase), Chargeback Gurus configures the merchants gateway and provide all login credentials in an encrypted file. The company will also test the merchants gateway to ensure transactions are processed.

When a high-risk merchant applies for merchant accounts with multiple resellers and processors and is denied due to misrepresentation or incomplete documentation, processors/ISOs can blacklist the merchant, banning them from applying elsewhere. With Payments Lounge, merchants in the health, beauty, travel, dating, digital download, subscription and online retail industries can be approved for a high-risk merchant account in less than a week.