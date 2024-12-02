CHARGE Anywhere uncovers payment card hack attack

CHARGE Anywhere commenced the investigation that uncovered and shut down the attack after being asked to investigate fraudulent charges that appeared on cards that had been legitimately used at certain merchants.

CHARGE Anywheres investigation found malware that had not been previously detected by any anti-virus program. The malware was immediately removed and the company engaged a computer security company to investigate how the malware was used.

The investigation revealed that an unauthorized person initially gained access to the network and installed sophisticated malware that was then used to create the ability to capture segments of outbound network traffic.

Charge Anywhere is a financial technology solutions company providing mobile, cloud and integrated payment applications and payment gateway solutions for enterprises, banks and payment processors.