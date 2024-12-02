Chams grows its business with e-verification, identification solution





The company has created bespoke customer-centric solutions that optimise business processes, particularly in the identity verification space. In addition, it has segmented its identity verification solutions in order to meet specific requirements of its broad customer base. Under Chams’ products, Leadership reports that customers including individuals, SMEs, and governments among others use various services to confirm identity of an employee or bulk verification.

The identity management company provides customised identity services, particularly for organisations, where updating, or validating the identity of individual’s information against the organisation’s customer database is key to maintaining data quality, validity, and integrity.

Moreover, Chams has put in place an optimised platform for easier identity verification, out of which customers gain access to a wide range of digital identity verification services, all through a single platform. This platform is linked to recognised data sources such as the BBN Credit Bureaus and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Driver’s Licenses, amongst others.



