Hexagate uses machine learning to detect suspicious patterns and transactions in real time across blockchain networks. According to company data, customers, including Coinbase and Consensys, have saved over USD 1 billion by acting on real-time alerts and automated responses to threats. Together with Chainalysis, Hexagate offers a comprehensive risk solution encompassing prevention, compliance, and remediation.

98% detection of known hacks

Web3 is inherently transparent, and when equipped with the right solutions, it has the potential to become a safe financial system globally. Hexagate’s comprehensive security suite is designed for proactive prevention, which encompasses monitoring, mitigation, forensics, and compliance. In the last two years, they identified all known hacks, with over 98% detected before they took place.

Hexagate currently safeguards organisations in the web3 space, such as Ava Labs, BGD Labs (a core contributor to Aave), Coinbase, Consensys, Cronos Labs (Crypto.com), Eigen Labs, Immutable, Kiln, LiFi, Polygon, Securitize, and Uniswap.

The significance of these capabilities is set to grow as smart contracts facilitate value transfers. The rise of stablecoins and improved wallet infrastructure highlights the need to secure smart contracts to prevent fund losses. Governments are also likely to increase monitoring of smart contracts related to illicit funds.

Coinbase representatives stated that Hexagate has become an important component of Coinbase's on-chain security. Its real-time detection of on-chain threats and risks, along with the monitoring solution for the entire Base ecosystem, has offered coverage for both Coinbase and Base. This ensures the safety of users and strengthens trust in all on-chain initiatives.

Officials from Linea also mentioned that Hexagate is an integrated part of its security framework at Consensys, especially in protecting Linea, treasury, and MetaMask. The company’s real-time on-chain threat detection and automated response platform provides detection coverage for Consensys and Linea, safeguarding users and funds while increasing trust in all on-chain developments and operations.