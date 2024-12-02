CFPB issues guiding principles for protecting consumers financial data

The principles were released after the CFPB conducted a formal investigation into “screen scraping,” a process in which consumers provide their online banking credentials to a third-party app or tool. The principles do not reflect new or alter any existing guidance.

While the CFPB stated that consumers should generally have the ability to share their financial data, it noted that consumers should not be required to give up their banking credentials to do so. The principles establish that third parties that are granted access to customer data should use it only to the extent necessary to provide the products and services selected by the customer, and that the data should be accessed, stored and used safely and securely.

In addition, the CFPB emphasized that consumers should have the ability to quickly review who has access to their data and have disputes over unauthorized access resolved in a timely manner.