Certgate joins the Natural Security Alliance for user authentication

Certgate will work with the Alliance to create an infrastructure for the Alliance’s standard and promote the usage of this method of user authentication.

Certgate is a provider of IT security on mobile devices and of a microSD card with the full functional scope of the tried and tested smart card. Certgate also provides cross-platform security solutions for mobile devices - for Android, iOS, BlackBerry and Windows systems.

The Natural Security Alliance is a global community of preeminent companies dedicated to accelerating the adoption and ongoing development of Natural Security Technology based solutions.