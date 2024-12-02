Centrify launches multi-factor authentication solution

Dubbed the Centrify Identity Platform, it supports a range of enterprise resources, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, on-premises applications, server operating systems as well as leading VPNs and network devices.

Among the authentication factors that Centrify Identity Platform can leverage are text messages, OATH tokens, and mobile biometrics. The system also provides smart card support, and can enable multi-factor authentication for Secure Shell (SSH) commands.