Centrify adds MFA to its entirety of identity and access management offerings

MFA has always been available for Centrify’s cloud-based identity platform. However, more recently they have added MFA for more server use cases. The company announced its support for derived credentials on mobile devices and now they are adding support for anything that can authenticate with OAuth tokens, as well as MFA for VPNs.

Centrify is also emphasising adaptive authentication to go along with MFA. The MFA can be implemented across many different resources with a single management platform controlling all of it.

Besides their end user-facing ID and mobility management, Centrify also does ID management for servers and accounts. In this case, they can use adaptive authentication to do step up authentication and ask for a second factor when administrators run commands that require elevated privileges.

In conjunction with these new capabilities, Centrify also announced a partnership with BlackBerry to provide derived credential support inside of the Good Dynamics container.