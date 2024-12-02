Centralis Group partners with Fenergo





As per the information detailed in the press release, Fenergo’s technology intends to allow Centralis Group to expand its operational efficiency by optimising the onboarding journey for clients and investors, as well as minimising the potential for duplication of effort. As an alternative asset and corporate services provider, Centralis Group offers a range of services and knowledge to its global client base. Currently, the company provides its customer-centric tailored solutions across 13 countries globally.











Centralis Group – Fenergo collaboration objectives

By simplifying and accelerating the onboarding process, Centralis Group intends to create stronger client relationships from the inception while remaining compliant with diverse regulatory requirements across its global network. According to Centralis Group’s officials, the company needs technology that can support the expansion and growth of its client and investor base. By working with Fenergo, Centralis Group received a combination of financial services experience and technology, therefore allowing the company to focus on its client-centric commitment to providing improved services. The collaboration enables the company to develop additional products and services while maintaining efficiency, security, and regulatory compliance within the onboarding process.



Representatives from Fenergo underlined that it intends to support Centralis Group in its objective of delivering enhanced customer experiences. Through its technology, Fenergo provides Centralis Group with a defined roadmap, helping the company improve its onboarding process and solidify its position in the industry. Furthermore, the collaboration assists the advancement of client and investor onboarding within the corporate services sector as it focuses on delivering an improved client experience. The partnership also supports Centralis Group in its international expansion strategy, while underscoring its commitment to efficiency and customer-focused solutions.





Fenergo’s recent developments and collaborations