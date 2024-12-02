Central Bank of Nigeria recommends biometric bank cards

The CBN has asked banks to begin to embed Bank Verification Number (BVN) biometric data in payment cards issued henceforth, to facilitate off-line BVN verification and biometric-based customer authentication on such payment devices as ATM, POS systems, kiosks, among others.

Former Keystone Bank Executive Director, Richard Obire, said that banks are taking precautions as accepting cheques can expose them to risks, but with the BVN and registered mobile phone details, banks should comply without further delay.