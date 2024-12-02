Central Bank of India shakes hands with Kwik.ID to boost customer onboarding digitisation

The decision comes after an eight month-long evaluation process on technology and product experience, followed by a reverse auction commercial round for the selection. The partnership will help the Central Bank boost its digital transformation agenda and support digital finance initiatives.

By using Kwik.ID’s e-KYC and AI-based video KYC solutions, the financial institution is looking to digitise around 10 million customers annually. Kwik.ID is a flagship product of the full-stack AI company Think360.ai. The latter counts for over 1.5 million digitisation sessions conducted for some of the country’s largest fintechs and financial institutions, including RBL Bank, Spice Money, and Bank of Baroda.