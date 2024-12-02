CensorNet offers multi-factor authentication via CenturyLink Cloud Marketplace

The integration of CensorNets adaptive multi-factor authentication solution allows customers of the CenturyLink Cloud platform to improve enterprise security and productivity. As data and applications move to the cloud, the solution authenticates users through their mobile devices, helping IT managers address evolving business needs with cloud applications and mobile security by authenticating users based on geolocation and login behavior patterns.

Ed Macnair, CEO, CensorNet said weak or stolen passwords are still the major source of network breaches, so CensorNet`s authentication capability helps businesses verify the identity and location of employees as they access company systems or networks.

The CenturyLink Cloud Marketplace Provider Program allows participating technology companies, like CensorNet, to integrate with the CenturyLink Cloud platform. These additional solutions are available to CenturyLinks cloud, hosting, and network customers.

CensorNet is a cloud security company, owner of Censor Net Unified Security Service (USS). USS is cloud based cyber security solution that provides organisations with visibility and control of web access, cloud application use, adaptive multi-factor authentication and email security in one single management dashboard.