Cellulant, Entersekt team up to fight banking fraud

The partnership aims to support Cellulant’s cybersecurity efforts by securing its digital banking channels and guarding against digital banking and payment frauds. Entersekt will integrate its mobile software development kit with Cellulant’s product stack, making Entersekt’s authentication and app security solutions available to Cellulant’s clients.

Banking app security remains a challenge, according to Cellutant, as more lenders seek to transfer transactions to alternative channels such as mobile apps which have peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic.