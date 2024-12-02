CellPoint Digital and Cybersource partner to help merchants fight fraud

The new solution claims to aggregate transaction data across multiple acquires and offer merchants a feasible, affordable way to fight online fraud, increase conversion rates, and ultimately earn more.





How does it work?

CellPoint Digital offers merchants a new fraud management solution through Cybersource’s Decision Manager, one of the largest fraud detection radars which uses machine learning to support merchants by automatically classifying transactions with different rates – good, bad, or suspicious. The Decision Manager benefits from Visa’s global network and has insights from over 141 billion VisaNet transactions and aims to help merchants boost their acceptance rates and increase their revenues through an enhanced anti-fraud solution.

The partnership represents the latest commitment of CellPoint Digital to offer fast, safe, and easy-to-implement solutions to help merchants with their multi-acquirer relationships and simplify their back-office complex systems.

Global increase of fraud

The partnership announcement comes at a time when both merchants and end customers are facing more fraud attempts than ever, with fraudsters becoming more sophisticated and finding new ways to steal card data, payments information, or sensitive user data.

According to Cybersource’s latest fraud report, fraud costs and KPIs have increased for the second consecutive year, while most merchants didn’t increase their share of revenue spent on anti-fraud and cybercrime solutions. Moreover, 9 in 10 merchants mentioned they have experienced a fraud attempt at least one time in 2022, which calls for new measures and enhanced budgets in the near future.





About the companies

CellPoint Digital is a fintech specialised in payment orchestration. Its main solution consists of a platform that optimises payment transactions, both cards and alternative payment methods, while accelerating the deployment of other payment options.

Cybersource is Visa’s single platform solution that consists of customer-friendly payment experiences and automated fraud protection. It is trusted by over 48,000 customers worldwide, including Accor and Harley-Davidson, and powers more than USD 500 billion in secure transactions per year.