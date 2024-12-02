Celerant Technology to address merchant breaches with PCI certification

PCI requires that all POS implementations meet Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS) guidelines. As a QIR organisation, Celerant is authorised by PCI to implement, configure and support PA-DSS payment applications.

The new PCI requirements mitigate small merchant breaches and reduce the risk of data theft. Any Level 4 merchant must use a PCI-certified QIR solution provider for their POS system. Some of the guidelines include ensuring that authentication data is never stored after authorization; providing guidance to retailers regarding secure deletion of expired cardholder data; and implementing protection for payment applications using wireless technology.

Celerant Technology is a provider of omnichannel retail solutions for retail organisations, managing all areas of the retail business including point of sale, warehouse, distribution, ecommerce, and more.