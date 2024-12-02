CCV selects INFORMs RiskShield for merchant protection

As per the agreement, RiskShield will provide real-time risk management and risk assessment for its Payment Solution Providers & Merchant activities.

CCV will utilize RiskShield as a real-time omni-channel fraud prevention solution, which is able to assess every online purchase and terminal transaction in real-time, by combining live feeds such as transaction details, shopping basket information and web anomalies along with behavioral data of their customers.

CCV applies in-store payment solutions, powerful online solutions and self-service payment terminals throughout Europe.

INFORM Software is a global provider of risk mitigation in internet and mobile banking applications using its intelligent, customer-centric fraud detection and prevention solution.